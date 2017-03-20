Judges should launch PR blitz to boost their image after Brexit - Liz Truss

Judges should try to boost their public image as they will be under greater scrutiny post-Brexit, the justice secretary has said.

The Supreme Court will become the final court of appeal when Britain is no longer under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, meaning its decisions will receive "even greater attention", Liz Truss told the Financial Times.

She urged judges to "speak out about the important work they do to ensure that it is widely understood".

Ms Truss said she would support the judiciary after the country's withdrawal from the EU by "continuing to defends [its] independence".

Her comments come after she was criticised for not speaking out quickly enough in defence of three High Court judges - who had the final say on triggering Article 50 - after they were branded "enemies of the people" in a Daily Mail headline.

Ms Truss told the Lords Constitution Committee earlier this month that she disagreed with those who asked her to "condemn what the press are writing".

"I think it is dangerous for a Government minister to say 'this is an acceptable headline and this isn't an acceptable headline' because I am a huge believer in the independence of the judiciary, I am also a very strong believer in the free press."

She said she believed it was "very important" to speak about the judiciary's "valuable work", but that she drew the line at "saying what is acceptable for the press to print or not".

"I will always speak out and say how important having an independent judiciary is," Ms Truss told the committee.

"And I have also said, on the individuals involved in both cases, the High Court and the Supreme Court, that these are people of integrity, and impartiality."