Donald Trump 'being a gentleman' holding my hand, May tells American Vogue

Theresa May has spoken publicly for the first time about holding hands with Donald Trump, saying that she believes the US president was just "being a gentleman" when he took her hand during her visit to the White House.

The comment came as the Prime Minister spoke to fashion bible American Vogue, in an interview which highlighted her taste in clothes as much as her politics.

Mrs May was pictured by renowned portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz - whose previous subjects have included John Lennon, the Rolling Stones and the Queen - wearing knee-high leather boots as she went for a walk with husband Philip.

Despite the British media's long-standing obsession with May's shoes and the recent furore over her expensive leather trousers, Vogue describes the PM's style as "decidedly no-drama" and says that she operates under "a carefully preserved carapace of conformity".

Asked about the £1,000 Amanda Wakeley trousers, the PM retorted: "Look, throughout my political career, people have commented on what I wear.

"That's just something that happens, and you accept that. But it doesn't stop me from going out and enjoying fashion.

"And I also think it's important to be able to show that a woman can do a job like this and still be interested in clothes."

Interviewer Gaby Wood met Mrs May, a few days after the January White House visit, at 10 Downing Street - which the magazine notes she has transformed "from a gentlemen's club into a boardroom" by replacing David Cameron's wingback armchairs with a glass-topped business table.

Laughing off the pictures showing her holding hands with Mr Trump as they walked from the Oval Office to a press conference, Mrs May told the magazine: "I think he was actually being a gentleman.

"We were about to walk down a ramp, and he said it might be a bit awkward."

She was pictured by Leibovitz at her official country residence Chequers wearing a dark blue coat and dress by LK Bennett, and out walking with Philip in a long red coat by Egg and a grey Sine For Egg sweater.

Discussing her home life with Philip, she revealed that their most common argument is over what to watch on television, with her husband preferring history programmes while she wants to watch crime drama NCIS.

Despite their long-standing rule that "I cook, and he puts everything in the dishwasher", Mrs May revealed that Philip has surprised her by rustling up "a very good mushroom risotto" since her busy schedule as Prime Minister has left her less time for the kitchen.

Mrs May's interview can be read in full at www.AmericanVogue.com.