Man, 60, charged in NatWest bank hostage probe

A man has been charged after a staff member was held hostage at a bank.

David Hempseed is accused of false imprisonment and possession of an imitation firearm at the NatWest in Bristol Road South, Northfield, Birmingham.

The 60-year-old, of Northfield, is also charged with possession of a knife and arson with intent to endanger life, West Midlands Police said.

He has been remanded in custody to face the allegations at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police were called to the branch at around 11.45am on Friday and the incident came to an end at around 12.50pm.

The force said no-one was injured.