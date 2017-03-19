Music superstars saddened by death of 'giant for the ages' Chuck Berry

Rock 'n' roll musicians influenced by Chuck Berry have paid tribute to the guitarist who has died aged 90.

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr tweeted a photograph of the musician captioned: "Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck."

He was joined on social media in tribute to the writer of hit songs including Johnny B Goode and Memphis, Tennessee, by Bruce Springsteen who tweeted: "Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived.

"This is a tremendous loss of a giant for the ages."

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys said on Twitter: " I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing - a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & Mercy."

The Rolling Stones, who said they were "deeply saddened" by his death.

They said: "Chuck was not only a brilliant guitarist, singer and performer, but most importantly, he was a master craftsman as a songwriter.

"His songs will live forever."

Berry was found unresponsive at his Missouri home after an initial call to local emergency services at 2.40pm (5.40pm GMT) on Saturday.

St Charles County Police Department, said Berry could not be revived, despite paramedics' attempts to administer "lifesaving techniques" on the singer and guitarist.

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash said he was "heartbroken" by the news, and that Berry was "undisputedly the king."

Bassist Randy Jackson thanked Berry for his life's work, saying: "To the greatest rock and roll pioneer of all time RIP chuck berry. we all thank u."

Nikky Sixx of Eighties glam metal band Motley Crue said: "Without him Rock n Roll wouldn't be what it came to be."

Singer-songwriter Huey Lewis said Berry was "maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll".

"His music and his influence will last forever."

Singer-songwriter Carole King tweeted: "RIP Chuck Berry".

Tom Fletcher of pop-rock group McFly was among the contemporary music acts to hail Berry's influence, posting a video of one of Johnny B Goode to his fans.

He said: "RIP Chuck Berry. Goes without saying how much this song in particular impacted my life. Thank you."