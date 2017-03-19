From the first editions

DAILY STAR SUNDAY:

THE GREAT BRITISH BONK OFF!

New Great British Bake Off host N oel Fielding bared all for a saucy film.

SAMUEL L: I'LL PLAY A BLINDER

Pulp Fiction star Samuel L Jackson wants to join the cast of Peaky Blinders.

'I SUFFERED VIOLENCE FOR MANY YEARS...'

The Voice star Michelle John suffered years of domestic violence at the hands of an ex-lover.

MAIL ON SUNDAY:

LET MOTHERS ABORT BABIES OF 'WRONG' SEX

Women should be able to have abortions simply because their unborn child is the 'wrong' sex, a leading ethics expert at the British Medical Association has said.

THE FUR FLIES OVER FOX NEWS!

He is the calming voice of the Shipping Forecast, warning listeners of rough seas and approaching gales.

THAT'S THE WAY TO WORK IT, WILLIAM

Even by the Duchess of Cambridge's standards, it was a bravura Royal performance.

THE OBSERVER:

CROSS-PARTY ALLIANCE FORMS TO FIGHT MAY ON GRAMMARS

Theresa May's personal crusade to expand the number of grammar schools is in serious jeopardy today as senior Tory, Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs unite in an unprecedented cross-party campaign to kill off the prime minister's flagship education reform .

STURGEON'S WARNING TO MAY: OBSTRUCT SECOND REFERENDUM AT YOUR PERIL

Nicola Sturgeon launched a ferocious attack on Theresa May yesterday, accusing her of "condescension and inflexibility" and insisting there would definitely be a second referendum on independence however hard the prime minister tried to block it.

MUSICIANS MUST KEEP BRITAIN IN TUNE WITH EUROPE, SAYS CLASSICAL MAESTRO ASHKENAZY

Vladimir Ashkenazy , one of the most revered figures in classical music, has called on musicians to strive to keep up British links with Europe in the face of Brexit. The great Russian conductor and pianist, who made his name as a soloist in the 1960s and 70s, spoke passionately to the Observer about his continued faith in European culture.

SUNDAY PEOPLE:

TV KYLE TO WED NANNY IN BARBADOS

Marriage addict Jeremy Kyle is to walk down the aisle again - this time with his children's former nanny.

NEIGHBOURS FACES AXE

Legendary soap Neighbours is in danger of being axed from British TV.

KATE AND WILLS MEET BATACLAN VICTIMS AS FRENCH POLICE GUN DOWN AIRPORT ATTACKER

Prince William and Kate yesterday met survivors of the Paris Bataclan massacres - in the midst of an alert after a t errorist gunman was shot dead a few miles away.

SUNDAY MIRROR:

GEORGE KNEW DEATH WAS NEAR

George Michael knew he was staring death in the face, his personal medic tells the Sunday Mirror today.

BRUCIE: DIDN'T HE GET WELL

Telly legend Sir Bruce Forsyth is back on his feet and laughing again after his fall, pal Jimmy Tarbuck has revealed.

YOU'RE ALL SO STRONG

Prince William and his wife Kate yesterday met survivors of the Bataclan attacks - as a gunman gave France another stark reminder of the terrorist threat.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH:

PREGNANCY DRUG LINKED TO BIRTH DEFECTS

Explosive new evidence has emerged over claims that thousands of children suffered birth defects after their mothers took a controversial pregnancy-testing drug.

HAMMOND FACES MUTINY FROM BREXIT MINISTERS

Brexit ministers have demanded Philip Hammond pay for hundreds of extra officials amid fury that departments have been forced to find cuts.

STOP OPPRESSING CORNWALL, ENGLISH WARNED

The people of Cornwall seem unlikely victims of ethnic oppression. But a report by the Council of Europe has condemned the Government for neglecting the Cornish minority.

SUNDAY EXPRESS:

DEFIANT: ROYALS STAY CALM AMID GUN TERROR IN PARIS

William and Kate's visit to Paris was rocked by terrorism yesterday when an Islamic militant shot a policewoman in the head just miles from the royal couple.

MAY 4: TORIES PINPOINT DATE FOR A SNAP GENERAL ELECTION

As speculation mounts over when Theresa May will fire the starting gun for Brexit by triggering Article 50, a new date has been ringed in every MP's diary - May 4.

LADY LUCAN TO TELL ALL IN REVENGE AGAINST SON

The reclusive Countess of Lucan has finally agreed to help make a documentary about her husband's disappearance 43 years ago.

SUNDAY TIMES:

RAPE VICTIMS TO BE SPARED COURT ORDEAL

Alleged rape victims will no longer face cross-examination live in court under reforms announced today by Elizabeth Truss, the justice secretary and lord chancellor.

OSBORNE 'SCUPPERS' SECOND JOBS FOR MPS

Members of parliament face a new crackdown on second jobs after George Osborne's controversial appointment as a newspaper editor.

NEW BOSS FOR EMBATTLED GCHQ

A senior director of MI5 is coming out of the shadows to become the new chief of GCHQ.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY:

SEX FIEND JOHNSON FANTASY FOOTIE STORM

Paedo football Adam Johnson has sparked fury by running an online fantasy team from jail.

DYER'S WEST END TROUBLE AND STRIFE

Boozed-up Danny Dyer had a bust-up with his wife in swish store Selfridges.

HEIR GUN TERROR

Prince William and Kate were caught up in a terror alert yesterday after a jihadi was gunned down in an airport's McDonald's restaurant.