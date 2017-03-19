Bristol heads list of best places to live in Britain

Bristol has topped the list of the best places to live in Britain, according to the Sunday Times Best Places To Live Guide 2017.

The South West city was revealed as the most desirable location of in all of Britain in the second instalment of the guide on Sunday, beating off "stiff competition" from the capital and other major UK destinations.

The guide praised Bristol for being "a small city that feels like a big city, handily placed for seaside and scenery, but hardly cut off from the rest of the country".

It was also said to offer burgeoning opportunities for jobs in "creative, hi-tech and professional" industries.

Regional winners for this year's guide include Ballycastle (Northern Ireland); Cowbridge (Wales); Frome (South West); Knutsford (North West); Newcastle Quayside (North and North East); North Berwick (Scotland); Peckham (London); Shipston-on-Stour (Midlands); Wadhurst (South East) and Woodbridge (East).