William and Kate dazzle as 'Brexit Ambassadors' in Paris

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first official visit to Paris has seen the couple dazzle their hosts and reassure them British-French relations are secure despite Brexit.

During a busy first day in the French capital Kate wore a stunning evening gown to a star-studded dinner on Friday, while the Duke spoke about the enduring bonds between the UK and France.

William's recent "lads only" weekend trip which saw him criticised by the press threatened to overshadow the visit - and at one point a song featured during the Verbier break was unwittingly sung by a choir performing at the dinner.

But the Duke remained relaxed and smiling throughout Friday and did not react when the Pharrell Williams hit Happy was sung.

Speaking during the launch of Les Voisins - a celebration of UK-French links - the second in line to the throne told young French leaders from a range of fields: "Our two nations continually inspire one another to become better: more creative, more prosperous, more innovative.

"This partnership will continue despite Britain's recent decision to leave the European Union. The depth of our friendship and the breadth of our cooperation will not change.''

The two-day visit comes in the month that Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger Article 50, beginning Brexit negotiations.

William and Kate's trip will be seen as a bid to build on the UK's bilateral relationship with France and they have already been dubbed ''Brexit Ambassadors'' by the press.

Kate disappointed fashion watchers by arriving in the French capital in the same Catherine Walker coat she wore earlier on Friday to an Irish Guards event in London celebrating St Patrick's Day.

But for an embassy reception she wore a chic sleeveless black outfit by Alexander McQueen and changed into her third outfit, the glittering Jenny Packham gown, for the dinner at the British ambassador's residence.

Among the guests were the movie stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Audrey Tautou and Jean Reno.

Later today the royal couple will meet French Second World War veterans at the historic Les Invalides site and a number of victims and members of the emergency services From the Bataclan and Nice attacks.

Before leaving Paris William and Kate will be guests at the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and France at the Stade de France.