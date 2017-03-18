Rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry dies aged 90

Rock 'n' roll musician Chuck Berry has died after being found unresponsive at his home, police said. He was 90.

St Charles County Police Department, in Missouri, said paramedics tried to administer "lifesaving techniques" on the singer and guitarist but he could not be revived.

Police responded to calls to a medical emergency at his home at around 12.40pm (5.40pm GMT) on Saturday.

A spokeswoman said: "Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1.26pm.

"The St Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr, better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.

"The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement."