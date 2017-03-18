The Conservatives have widened their lead over Labour despite suffering their most difficult week since Theresa May entered Downing Street, according to a new opinion poll.

The ComRes survey for the Sunday Mirror and the Independent puts the Tories on 42% - one point up on February and 17 points ahead of Labour who are down one on 25%.

The Liberal Democrats are up one point on 12%, while Ukip are down one on 10%. The SNP on 5% and the Greens on 4% are both unchanged.

The findings come at the end of a week which saw Nicola Sturgeon demand a second Scottish independence referendum, Chancellor Philip Hammond forced into a humiliating Budget U-turn and the Tories hit with a record fine over their election expenses.

ComRes interviewed 2,026 GB adults online between March 15 and 17.