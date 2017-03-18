facebook icon twitter icon
Conservatives widen lead over Labour despite difficult week - poll

The Conservatives have widened their lead over Labour despite suffering their most difficult week since Theresa May entered Downing Street, according to a new opinion poll.

The Conservatives have suffered one of their most difficult weeks since Theresa May became Prime Minister
The ComRes survey for the Sunday Mirror and the Independent puts the Tories on 42% - one point up on February and 17 points ahead of Labour who are down one on 25%.

The Liberal Democrats are up one point on 12%, while Ukip are down one on 10%. The SNP on 5% and the Greens on 4% are both unchanged.

The findings come at the end of a week which saw Nicola Sturgeon demand a second Scottish independence referendum, Chancellor Philip Hammond forced into a humiliating Budget U-turn and the Tories hit with a record fine over their election expenses.

ComRes interviewed 2,026 GB adults online between March 15 and 17.