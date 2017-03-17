'Dangerous and sickening paedophile' jailed for 22 years

A "dangerous and sickening paedophile" who abused a toddler in the back of his white Transit van has been jailed for 22 years.

Kristopher Jane, 31, was filmed sexually assaulting the distressed little girl by a 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The pair, who admitted a string of sex abuse charges at an earlier hearing at Peterborough Crown Court, were sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday.

Police discovered the offending when they found images, described by Judge David Farrell QC as "appalling and depraved", on Jane's phone.

Judge Farrell, sentencing, told Jane: "You are a dangerous and sickening paedophile.

"You abused a (toddler) for your perverted sexual gratification."

He added: "I had to listen to the most harrowing account of how that baby was suffering as you abused her and held her against her will."

He described Jane's behaviour as "unnatural and monstrous".

Jane, of Warwick Road in Keynsham, Bristol, admitted 12 offences and was sentenced to an extended jail term of 22 years and subjected to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

The 17-year-old female co-defendant, from the Wisbech area of Cambridgeshire, admitted six offences and was sentenced to four years' detention and subjected to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Farrell told her: "You knew full well what you were doing was wrong, and very wrong."

Andrew Shaw, prosecuting, said Jane had refused to provide the PIN for his phone to police, but officers were able to access it.

They found videos and photos of Jane abusing a toddler, including one filmed in the back of his van.

The court heard the footage was filmed by the 17-year-old girl.

In another video, the toddler was seen crying and trying to push Jane's hand away.

Mr Shaw said police searched Jane's lock-up and found a digital camera, and searched his van, which was on false number plates, and found a large camera bag with laptops in it.

The court heard Jane had tried to dispose of the items in his van around the time of his arrest.

Jane also admitted sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl, and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Mr Shaw said the 17-year-old girl had filmed herself abusing a seven-year-old girl and sent the images to Jane on WhatsApp.

Jane admitted offences including sexually assaulting a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and making indecent photographs of a child.

The 17-year-old girl pleaded guilty to offences including sexually assaulting a child, taking indecent photographs of a child and distributing indecent photographs of a child.

Courtenay Griffiths, for Jane, said the defendant recognised his offences were "despicable and unforgiveable" and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Claire Matthews, for the 17-year-old girl, said the teenager was acting under Jane's influence.

"He was exerting considerable pressure in pursuit of his own sexual gratification," Ms Matthews said.

She added that the girl was of below average intelligence, was remorseful and had provided police with the PIN to Jane's phone when he was not co-operating.

The 17-year-old girl wept through much of the hearing, and Jane showed no reaction.