Air rage drunk awaits sentence for spitting at flight attendant

An air rage drunk will be sentenced today for spitting in the face of a female flight attendant after being restrained to protect other passengers.

Khalid Mir, 39, was arrested last November after crew on an Emirates jet were forced to put a mask over his mouth during a seven-hour flight from Dubai to Birmingham.

Mir, who had been downing duty-free vodka, was strapped to a seat after hurling drinks over passengers and airline staff following a row with a woman sitting in front in him.

A hearing before magistrates last month was told Mir, of Havelock Road, Saltley, Birmingham, spat at and racially abused an air stewardess who tried to give him a drink through a straw.

The married father pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft and failing to obey the lawful command of the jet's pilot.

Mir, who has more than 50 previous convictions, will be sentenced on Friday afternoon at Birmingham Crown Court.