Wedding party crash horror inquests to take place

Inquests are due to take place today after a bride, her new husband and two of their wedding guests died when their car was in collision with a lorry.

Paul Dockerty, 58, and his new wife Susan, 57, died when the Suzuki Ignis they were travelling in following the wedding was in collision with an HGV on the A64 in North Yorkshire in July last year. Their guests Joy and Derek Green, aged 60 and 63 respectively, also died following the collision.

The head-on crash happened near the village of Scampston, between Malton and Scarborough, in July last year.

Mr and Mrs Dockerty were from Leeds and Mr and Mrs Green were from Scarborough.

Mr and Mrs Green's family said after the crash: "Mum and dad were amazing, enthusiastic people who did so much in their lives and were always busy doing the things they loved.

"Their lives revolved around their family and community and Scarborough where they lived and were involved in so many things in the community."

The driver of the lorry, a 26-year-old man, was uninjured, North Yorkshire Police said at the time.

The inquest is due to take place at Scarborough Town Hall.