Queen to re-open National Army Museum after redevelopment

The Queen will today re-open the National Army Museum after its multimillion-pound redevelopment.

She and the Duke of Edinburgh will tour the visitor attraction in London which opens to the public later this month after a three-year £23.75 million re-development.

It was founded in 1960 by Royal Charter and established to collect, preserve and exhibit objects and records relating to the land forces of the British Crown.

Now the Chelsea-based museum has been transformed into five bright thematic galleries - soldier, army, battle, society and insight - that provide a space to explore and discuss the British Army and its relevance to society from fashion and films to flood defences and conflict.

On display will be the Queen's own uniform from when she held the honorary commission of Brigadier in the Women's Royal Army Corps (WRAC) from 1949 to 1953.

The museum acquired the uniform in 1993, following the disbandment of the WRAC in 1992.

In the attraction's cafe area the Queen and Duke will meet donors and shortly after, staff and volunteers outside the Soldier gallery before the monarch unveils a plaque to mark her visit.