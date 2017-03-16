British teenager dies in Jamaica yacht accident

A teenager has died after reportedly falling from the mast of a luxury yacht in Jamaica.

Bethany Smith, 18, was working as a junior deckhand on Germania Nova - a 60 metre-long schooner - when the accident happened on Tuesday.

She is thought to have died in hospital from multiple injuries.

Ms Smith fell from the mast of the vessel - according to a GoFundMe page set up to help her family - while the yacht was berthed near Portland, Jamaica.

The teenager, originally from Glyn-Dyfrdwy, Denbighshire, in North Wales, left the UK a decade ago to sail around the world with her family on their yacht.

She joined the Germania Nova more than a year ago after falling in love with the boat in Trinidad, according to a crew profile.

Ms Smith wrote a blog about her adventures titled Flutingtootingbethany, with the motto " Live life for today, you never know what tomorrow will bring".

The GoFundMe page described her as "a generous person and 'a ray of sunshine' who brought laughter and music into the lives of those she met".

The teenager's mother, Sarah, is in Trinidad, her father Dave is in the Netherlands and her brother Bryn is in Antigua, the page states.

The fund has raised more than £9,000 to help "alleviate a portion of their financial stress, so they don't have to worry about the costs of being together to lay Bethany to rest".

Niall Robinson, partner at Hill Robinson Yacht Management which charters the Germania Nova, said: "We are desperately sad to confirm that a tragic accident has occurred on Germania Nova leading to the fatality of a crew member.

"The crew member's next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with the family, friends and fellow crew members at this very difficult time.

"Hill Robinson and the owners are doing everything possible to support the family and friends and of course an immediate investigation is already under way."

He added: "We request the courtesy of privacy for the family and all those affected."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are in contact with the authorities in Jamaica following the death of a British national in Portland and are supporting their family at this very difficult time."