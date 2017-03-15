'Absolute horror' as Irish woman found dead in Goa named as Danielle McLaughlin

The suspected murder of an Irish woman at a coastal resort in Goa has horrified her home town in Ireland, the local parish priest has said.

The victim, named locally as Danielle McLaughlin, who was aged in her 20s, was discovered dead in Canacona, a popular tourist area in the south of the Indian state.

Local media said her body was unclothed and she had marks on her head and face. A number of people have been questioned and one man was arrested.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out. It will reportedly determine what charges are put to the suspect.

Ms McLaughlin grew up in Buncrana, Co Donegal, but reports suggest she had been living in Liverpool.

It is understood she grew up with her grandparents and had returned to Buncrana last year when her grandfather died.

Fr John Walsh, parish priest, said the woman's mother had suffered a number of bereavements.

"The absolute horror of this girl's murder has stunned the community," he said.

"We feel for her mother in particular and her siblings."

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin said Ms McLaughlin was travelling to India under a British passport.

"It has been confirmed that the woman travelled to India using a British passport, so the local British consulate have the lead responsibility in terms of dealings with the Indian authorities," a spokesman said.

"The Irish Embassy is liaising closely with the British authorities and an Irish consular official is travelling from New Delhi to Goa."

In 2008, British teenager Scarlett Keeling was found dead on Goa's popular Anjuna beach.

The 15-year-old drowned after allegedly being plied with drugs.

Two men, Samson D'Souza and Placido Carvalho, were cleared of raping and killing her by an Indian court l ast year.