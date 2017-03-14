Police study CCTV in bid to trace man seen being forced into car

Police are trying to trace a man who was seen to be kicked and punched before being forced into a car.

The victim, a black male thought to be in his twenties, was allegedly assaulted by two black males of a similar age in Wilson Grove, Southwark, south-east London, at 7.45pm on Monday.

He was seen being taken into a grey or silver-coloured two-door car, which was joined by a dark-coloured car, the Metropolitan Police said.

Both vehicles - each containing two males and one with the victim - then drove off towards Bevington Street.

Police are studying CCTV and have appealed for anyone with information to contact officers on 101, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0 800 555 111.