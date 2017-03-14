Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law faces computer hacking charge

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law is due to appear in court accused of hacking a computer.

Chris Hutcheson, 68, who lives in Druillat, France, is charged under Operation Tuletta with conspiring to cause a computer to access programs and data without authority.

Three of his children - Adam Hutcheson, 46, Orlanda Butland, 45, and Chris Hutcheson, 37 - also face the same charge.

All four are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Hutcheson is the father of Ramsay's wife, Tana.