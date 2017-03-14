facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law faces computer hacking charge

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law is due to appear in court accused of hacking a computer.

Hutcheson is the father of Ramsay's wife, Tana
Hutcheson is the father of Ramsay's wife, Tana

Chris Hutcheson, 68, who lives in Druillat, France, is charged under Operation Tuletta with conspiring to cause a computer to access programs and data without authority.

Three of his children - Adam Hutcheson, 46, Orlanda Butland, 45, and Chris Hutcheson, 37 - also face the same charge.

All four are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Hutcheson is the father of Ramsay's wife, Tana.