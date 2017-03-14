Corbyn: UK will pay the price for decades over wrong decisions on Brexit

Britain will pay the price over decades if the Government makes the wrong decisions over Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The Labour leader said this shows the need for an "inclusive" Government, as he accused Theresa May of leading a "complacent" administration.

He urged Mrs May to listen to the "collective wisdom" of Parliament and give MPs and peers a chance to scrutinise the final Brexit deal, adding that a "meaningful" vote is also needed.

Mr Corbyn made the remarks as he replied to Mrs May's statement on last week's European Council meeting.

It came hours after Parliament cleared the way for the Prime Minister to decide when to start the formal two-year Brexit talks by removing amendments made by peers to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill.

Mr Corbyn said: "The passing into law of the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Act marks an historic step - l ater this month, the triggering of Article 50, a process that will shape this country's future.

"There is no doubt that if the wrong decisions are made we will pay the price for decades to come.

"So now, more than ever, Britain needs an inclusive Government that listens and acts accordingly.

"However, all the signs are that we have a complacent Government - complacent with our economy, complacent with people's rights, and complacent about the future of this country."

Mr Corbyn said MPs deserve better than a "take it or leave it" decision on the final Brexit deal as he called for a "meaningful" vote.

He also pressed Mrs May to guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in the UK as soon as possible.

Mrs May, in her reply, reiterated her desire to deal with the future of EU nationals at an "early stage" in Brexit talks, adding UK ex-pats in member states also need to be considered.

Later in the session, Mrs May indicated the passing of the Bill enabling her to trigger Article 50 would send a signal around Europe that Britain means business.

She said: "I think we can be reassured that the vote that took place in this House and the House of Lords last night, and the passing of the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill into royal assent, will give a very clear message to everybody in Europe that we mean business."