Muslim detective sues Met Police over racism claims

A Muslim detective who was awarded an honour by the Queen is suing the Metropolitan Police over claims of racism.

Detective Constable Nighat Hubbard is also claiming she was a victim of sexism while serving in the force.

She alleges she was held back while white colleagues were allowed to work more complex investigations, according to The Sunday Times.

The serving officer also says in her claims, which date between 2013 and 2014, that male colleagues made discriminatory comments to her and other women officers, the paper reported.

Det Con Hubbard was presented with an MBE in 2014 for her charity work, reportedly making her the first Muslim policewoman to be honoured by the Queen.

Scotland Yard said: "We are aware of an employment tribunal claim brought by Det Con Nighat Hubbard against the Metropolitan Police Service alleging race and sex discrimination.

"We are unable to discuss further while proceedings are ongoing."