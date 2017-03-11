Man, 79, admits care home worker knife murder bid

A pensioner who repeatedly stabbed a member of staff at a care home has pleaded guilty to her attempted murder.

Fred Butcher was charged following the "unprovoked attack" involving a knife at the residential home in Marsham Street, Maidstone, Kent, on January 26.

The 79-year-old entered his plea at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to be sentenced on June 9.

A Kent Police spokesman said: "Butcher was a resident at the home and left his victim suffering severe wounds to her head and body.

"He was only prevented from causing further injuries when a visitor to the premises, who witnessed the attack, pulled him away from the victim and forced him to drop the weapon. The visitor then sat astride Butcher as police were called.

"When officers arrived at the scene Butcher told them that he had meant to kill his victim but hadn't managed it."

Detective Inspector Tristan Kluibenschadl said: "This was an entirely unprovoked and extremely violent attack on a woman who was simply trying to do her job.

"It would appear Butcher harboured resentment towards his victim, over some trivial matters at the home.

"Thankfully she is now slowly recovering after being hospitalised for a number of weeks.

"However, this brutal attack will no doubt have a profound impact on the rest of her life, both physically and mentally.

"It has also caused considerable distress and fear to the many elderly and vulnerable people, who were within a short distance of Butcher as the attack was taking place."