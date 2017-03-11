Singer Jamelia has said it is unlikely she will return to the Loose Women panel because she does not "seem to be part of that narrative".

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has not appeared on the chat show since last year and is no longer listed among the 14 regular panellists on the Loose Women website.

She said she has not been "formally sacked" but does not believe she will return to the ITV programme after reports circulated that bosses were not happy with her comments about obese women, saying they "should feel uncomfortable" about their size.

She told the Birmingham Mail: "I haven't been formally sacked by Loose Women, as other people have been in the past, so I technically still have a job with them.

"But I haven't been on the show since those reports, so people will make of it what they will."

She continued: "The show is going in a different direction at the moment and I don't seem to be a part of that narrative.

"I am realistic, I doubt I'll be going back.

"But it's OK, as I'm very excited about launching my own YouTube channel."

She said: "I recently left my management so I'm going through a bit of a transition. I'm taking control of what I'm doing, though it is a big challenge! It's hard work so I think I will have to get a new manager.

"There wasn't a big row, it's just I have been with my management for 15 years. They've been fantastic but sometimes when you're in a long relationship it gets a bit boring and monotonous.

"It was time to move on."

Representatives for Loose Women and Jamelia have been contacted for comment.