Man and woman held over 'baby snatch plot' at Great Ormond Street Hospital

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of planning to abduct a baby from London's Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Police were called at around 2pm on Monday, following a report of someone trying to take the child from the facility.

Officers attended and arrested a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to commit child abduction.

They were taken to a central London police station and have been bailed to a date in mid-April.

Inspector Paul Clarke, of the Met Police, said: "The actions of the staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital in making all of the necessary checks and the quick response of police in arresting a couple prevented what could have been a very frightening and harrowing incident."

The pair targeted the premature child after arriving at the hospital with a picture of a baby in an incubator, according to the Camden New Journal.

They are said to have told staff the baby was born at 21 weeks at the Royal London Hospital, in Whitechapel, east London, on March 1, before being transferred.

After staff searches revealed no information to match this, police were called and the man and woman arrested.

A spokeswoman for Great Ormond Street said: "Thankfully this type of incident is exceptionally rare.

"We are pleased that staff at the hospital acted so swiftly and calmly to ensure the safety of all our patients."