Families pay tribute to two women who died after being hit by car at hospital

The families of two women who died after a car hit a group of pedestrians outside Withington Community Hospital, Manchester, have paid tribute to them.

Clare Haslam, 44, and Deborah Clifton, 49, were both pronounced dead in hospital shortly after the collision on Tuesday.

Their relatives paid tribute to the couple, who had a young daughter, saying: "They are together in heaven as they were on earth".

The families of the couple, who lived in Thorneycroft Avenue in Chorlton, said in a joint statement: "Clare and Debbie were like an old married couple, they would fight like cat and dog, bicker at the slightest thing but ultimately they were made for each other, so blissfully happy and without doubt soulmates.

"Clare was popular and well-liked by many, she was so full of life, but as a young lady she was really lacking in self-confidence until she met Debbie.

"Her and Debbie became inseparable and did practically everything together including raising their adorable little girl.

"Debbie would have been celebrating her 50th birthday this May and was so excited about the news of a new grandchild on the way.

"Debbie comes from a large loving family who will miss her very much. Clare was a much- loved daughter, sister and auntie.

"We are all so heartbroken and will miss Debbie and Clare every day for the rest of our lives."

An 89-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing deaths by dangerous driving.

Police have not yet named the suspect, who has been bailed until April 18.

Sergeant Lee Westhead, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "My thoughts are with the families of Clare and Debbie, I cannot begin to imagine what they are going through.

"Our investigation is now under way and I would like to thank the public who have been incredibly helpful.

"We are now doing all that we can to piece together how this tragedy could have happened."