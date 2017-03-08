Man to stand trial over death of teenager Shana Grice

A man charged with murdering a teenager who was found dead in her own home is due to stand trial.

Shana Grice, 19, was found dead at her house in Chrisdory Road in the Mile Oak area of Brighton last year.

Michael Lane, 27, is facing trial at Lewes Crown Court accused of her murder on August 25 2016, which he denies.

Twelve jurors will be sworn in on Wednesday morning, when prosecutor Philip Bennetts QC will open the case.

The public gallery was packed with the victim's tearful family, who sat quietly while a jury panel was selected on Tuesday.

Lane, of Thornhill Rise in Portslade, sat in the dock wearing a black suit and blue shirt and stared straight ahead throughout the proceedings.