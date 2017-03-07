Rower Katherine Grainger to be made Dame Commander

Rowing star Dame Katherine Grainger will be made a Dame Commander by the Queen today in recognition of an outstanding career.

The sportswoman, who was made a Dame in the New Year's Honours List, became the country's most-decorated female Olympic athlete during the Rio Games.

With one gold and four silvers under her belt, attained over five consecutive Olympics, Grainger retired from international rowing after narrowly missing out on gold at the Rio Games.

Grainger was the castaway on last week's edition of BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. When host Kirsty Young asked what was next for the sportswoman, she replied: "(I) won't go back and do any more in a boat''.

Also recognised during the Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony will be Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, who will be knighted for services to music.

The opera singer, who can perform Mozart, folk tunes or popular songs, is an acclaimed international figure who has lived up to the promise shown when he won the 1989 Cardiff Singer of the World Lieder prize.

Horse trainer John Gosden, who has trained more than 3,000 winners including thoroughbred Golden Horn who won the Epsom Debry and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in 2015, will be awarded an OBE.