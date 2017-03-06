Man due in court accused of killing pensioner whose body was found at allotment

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of an 80-year-old woman whose body was found in a garage at an allotment.

Rahim Mohammadi, 40, of Goldsmith Row, east London, was charged on Sunday with the murder of Lea Adri-Soejoko, the Metropolitan Police said.

The pensioner's body was discovered on Tuesday in Colindale, north-west London, in a lock-up store at the allotment where she was secretary.

Mohammadi, who was arrested on Friday, is due to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The family of Ms Adri-Soejoko, who was also known by her maiden name of Hulselman, said after her death she had been "vibrant and happy, fit and healthy".

In a statement, they said: "She was a person who stood for the words community, unity, tolerance and love for your neighbour.

"A matriarch, a woman who championed the underdog and did not tolerate prejudice of any kind."

Police said inquiries continue.