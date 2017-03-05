Man charged with murder of woman, 80, whose body was found in allotment garage

A man has been charged with the murder of an 80-year-old woman whose body was found in a garage at an allotment.

Rahim Mohammadi, 40, of Goldsmith Row, east London, was charged on Sunday with the murder of Lea Adri-Soejoko, the Metropolitan Police said.

The pensioner's body was discovered on Tuesday in Colindale, north-west London, in a lock-up store at the allotment where she was secretary.

Mohammadi will appear in custody on Monday at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court.

The family of Ms Adri-Soejoko, who was also known by her maiden name of Hulselman, said she was "vibrant and happy, fit and healthy".

In a statement, they said: "She was a person who stood for the words community, unity, tolerance and love for your neighbour.

"A matriarch, a woman who championed the underdog and did not tolerate prejudice of any kind."

Police said inquiries continue.