First three The Voice UK contestants make it into quarter finals

The Voice UK has seen its first three contestants make it into the quarter finals of the competition.

Jamie Miller, Mo Adeniran and Jack Bruley won their places in the next round of the ITV contest on Saturday after performing in the first knockout show this series.

Miller, who performed Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You, and Adeniran, who sang Beyonce's Freedom, had their spaces on coach Jennifer Hudson's team saved by the public vote, while the coach chose Bruley from the remaining hopefuls.

Bruley had given a shaky performance of the Bee Gees hit To Love Somebody which Hudson acknowledged had suffered from his nerves, but she defended her decision before announcing his name as the final act she wanted to keep.

She said: "I've let you all have your say.This person has been my favourite from the jump. I gotta go with Jack."

Hudson's contestants were the first of the four teams to take on a knockout round.

David Jackson, Tim Gallagher and Georgie Braggins performed for the last time in the competition on Saturday as they were not chosen to go through to the quarter finals.

Sunday's episode will see Sir Tom Jones's team compete to secure one of three places available in the next round.

Miller was named the bookies' new favourite to win the entire competition, with odds of 3-1 at Coral.

Adeniran, the previous top bet, has dropped into second place at 7-2.