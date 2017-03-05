Ex-Spice Girl Melanie Brown's tribute to 'loving father' who has died aged 63

Former Spice Girl Melanie Brown is grieving the loss of her father, who has died following a five-year battle with cancer.

The singer and TV presenter told fans on social media Martin Brown died on Saturday at the age of 63.

He had been suffering from multiple myeloma cancer.

Brown, 41, shared a touching black-and-white picture on Instagram of herself and her sister holding hands with their father.

She wrote: "It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday."

The Leeds-born star told her 806,000 followers: "Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for there (sic) amazing care and support over the years.

"Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve.

"With love and respect,

"Melanie and Danielle Brown x."

Mother-of-three Brown ended the message: "Be Free Dad."