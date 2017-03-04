Mother's tribute before hundreds to free runner Nye who died on Paris Metro

The mother of a teenage free runner who died on the Paris Metro has paid tribute to her son by addressing a gathering of parkour enthusiasts.

Debs Malone attended a remembrance "jam" of free runners, held in memory of her 17-year-old son Nye Frankie Newman who died on New Year's Day this year.

Ms Malone, 49, told the crowd of teenagers: "Can I ask you all, please carry Nye's spirit with you forever and always, and smile.

"I want you all to put your hand on your heart now and we are going to get down for my boy.

"Stay safe, stay brave, stay strong yeah? And be happy."

Nye was a keen free runner, the craze which sees people climb and jump over obstacles and buildings in urban environments.

His parkour group Brewman said the teenager from Guildford was involved in a "train accident on the Metro". They said his death had nothing to do with the sport.

Hundreds of people turned up to pay their respects in Guildford, where a minute's silence was held and Nye's friends trained and practised parkour - jumping on and flipping off walls.

Alex Grubb, 18, who helped to coordinate the event, said his friend was "kind" and "caring".

"Nye was very eccentric," he said.

"He had his own style, he wasn't like anyone else. He was a bit out there, very opinionated but very loving at the same time."

Photographs on Nye's social media accounts show him leaping between buildings in Hong Kong and somersaulting on the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland.

Luke Stones, part of Brewman, defended the sport.

"I think people who see us as troublemakers and we are just doing flips on concrete, but it is another form of exercise," said the 16-year-old.

"It is a way to express your emotions through movement.

"When you're doing parkour you're at one with yourself, it's almost like a meditation," he added.

The teenagers sold t-shirts, with the money raised being donated to Nye's family.

They worked with the local council and police force to secure a venue for the event, with authorities allowing them to use a whole car park in the centre of town.

In a statement previously released through the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Nye's family said: "We are heartbroken by the loss of our beloved son, grandson, brother, cousin and nephew.

"Nye's was an extraordinary young life which touched so many. We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of emotion and wonderful tributes to Nye that have been made on social media and to us as a family.

"Whilst understanding the interest in our son's passing, we are appealing for privacy in order to grieve the loss of our beloved Nye."