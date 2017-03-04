Families evacuated after discovery of World War Two bomb return home

Residents evacuated after the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb have been allowed to return to their homes.

The device, weighing 500lb (227kg), was defused and removed from the site in north-west London more than 24 hours after it was first found.

Army bomb disposal teams worked through the night and police set up a large exclusion zone, with schools, businesses and homes evacuated and roads closed.

Hundreds of people were affected, with dozens having to be put up in a hotel on Thursday night.

Councillor Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent council, praised the community for its "blitz spirit".

The bomb was found buried deep at a site in Brondesbury Park, Brent, where construction workers were preparing to build an apartment block.

British Red Cross volunteers were drafted in to support affected locals following the discovery in The Avenue, near the junction of Willesden Lane.

Mr Butt said: " The blitz spirit of the community is alive and well in Brent and my thanks go to all of the residents who showed such great patience and humour in the face of adversity while the army experts did their job.

"I would also like to thank our partners in the army, police, fire brigade and Red Cross as well as council colleagues who worked tirelessly throughout the night to help sort this out.

"We're a resilient lot in Brent and I am immensely proud of how everyone responded."

Police said all cordons have been lifted.