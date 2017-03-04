EasyJet flights hit after truck gets stuck under plane at airport

Air passengers have been disrupted after a truck got stuck under an easyJet plane at Manchester Airport.

It is understood the tug - the vehicle that pushes the aircraft on to the runway - became wedged underneath at around 6.30pm on Friday.

Two easyJet flights were delayed following the incident with the Copenhagen-bound plane.

It is believed a problem developed with the tow bar that connects the tug to the aircraft.

A spokeswoman for easyJet confirmed that flight EZY1985 from Manchester to Copenhagen had been delayed overnight.

She said: "All passengers disembarked normally and have been provided with refreshments and overnight accommodation.

"We would like to apologise for the delay and thank them for their patience."

A Manchester to Basel flight was also delayed.

A Manchester Airport spokeswoman said: "Earlier this evening there was an issue involving a tug during pushback with an aircraft on the airfield. This has now been resolved.

"There were some knock-on delays to a small number of flights and passengers but normal services have now resumed and no further delays are anticipated."