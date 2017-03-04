Driver arrested after man killed in 'wrong-way' M20 crash

A driver has been arrested after a man died in a crash involving a car believed to have been travelling on the wrong side of a motorway.

A Toyota Corolla was reported to be driving the wrong way on the London-bound M20 in Kent when it hit a Volkswagen Touareg just after 3.30am on Saturday.

A man who was a passenger in the Corolla died at the scene.

Kent Police said the driver, a man aged 37 from Orpington, south-east London, was arrested and is in custody.

Crash investigators have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.

Witnesses to the crash, which happened between junctions four and three, are asked to call Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538.