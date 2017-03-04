Discovery of infant's remains prompts police appeal for information

The remains of an infant have been found, police have said.

The discovery was made in Broadway, Sheerness, Kent, at 12.48pm on Saturday, but the age and identity of the child was not known.

Kent Police said the cause of death had not been established yet as officers conducted inquiries at the scene.

A police spokesman appealed to anyone with information about the remains to contact them on 101.

"Those that do come forward should know that the information will be handled in a sensitive way," the spokesman said.