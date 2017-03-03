facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Explosion shuts roads in central London

Roads have been closed after an explosion in central London.

Police at the scene of an explosion at Archer Street, Westminster (Nick Edell/Twitter/PA)
Police at the scene of an explosion at Archer Street, Westminster (Nick Edell/Twitter/PA)

Police, who are at the scene in Archer Street, Westminster, believe the small blast may have been caused by gas or electricity.

No-one is reported to have been injured and the incident, at around 5.30pm, is not being treated as terror-related.

Some damage has been caused to the pavement outside the premises, the Metropolitan police said.

Pedestrians and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.