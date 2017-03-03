Explosion shuts roads in central London

Roads have been closed after an explosion in central London.

Police, who are at the scene in Archer Street, Westminster, believe the small blast may have been caused by gas or electricity.

No-one is reported to have been injured and the incident, at around 5.30pm, is not being treated as terror-related.

Some damage has been caused to the pavement outside the premises, the Metropolitan police said.

Pedestrians and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.