Tory MP's aide charged with two counts of rape in Houses of Parliament

Police have charged a Conservative MP's aide with two counts of rape following an alleged incident in the Houses of Parliament.

Samuel Armstrong, 23, from Danbury in Essex, was also charged with sexual assault in relation to the alleged attack in October last year.

Armstrong is chief of staff to South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay, but has been suspended from his duties since the allegations came to light.

He has been bailed to appear at City of Westminster Magistrates' Court on March 31, Scotland Yard said.

There was no immediate response from Mr Mackinlay.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Detectives from the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command investigating an allegation of rape have charged a man.

