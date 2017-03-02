facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Lib Dems fundraise more than Labour for first time

Liberal Democrats raised more money through donations than Labour in the last three months of last year, thanks to a £1 million gift from a green philanthropist, new figures have revealed.

The Tories received the lion's share of political donations, new figures reveal
The Tories received the lion's share of political donations, new figures reveal

Party sources said that it was the first time the Lib Dems had outstripped Labour in fundraising over a quarter, taking in donations totalling £1,972,904 compared to £1,970,055 for Jeremy Corbyn's party.

The million-pound gift came from Gregory Nasmyth, a former journalist who has devoted himself to charitable giving after making a fortune from last year's £950 million sale of his family's Argus Media oil data company.

According to Electoral Commission records it is the first time that Mr Nasmyth has made a donation as an individual to a political party.