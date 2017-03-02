Lib Dems fundraise more than Labour for first time

Liberal Democrats raised more money through donations than Labour in the last three months of last year, thanks to a £1 million gift from a green philanthropist, new figures have revealed.

Party sources said that it was the first time the Lib Dems had outstripped Labour in fundraising over a quarter, taking in donations totalling £1,972,904 compared to £1,970,055 for Jeremy Corbyn's party.

The million-pound gift came from Gregory Nasmyth, a former journalist who has devoted himself to charitable giving after making a fortune from last year's £950 million sale of his family's Argus Media oil data company.

According to Electoral Commission records it is the first time that Mr Nasmyth has made a donation as an individual to a political party.