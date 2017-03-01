Driver to be sentenced over Jeremy Vine road rage row

A road-rage driver filmed screaming at BBC presenter Jeremy Vine as he cycled down a narrow road is facing a jail sentence today.

Shanique Syrena Pearson threatened to knock the TV star out as she shouted and made a gun sign at him during the row.

She was told she may face prison after being convicted at Hammersmith Magistrates' Court of road-rage offences on February 1.

The 22-year-old single mother left court earlier this month with a jacket over her head and told the press outside: "I'm not happy."

She is being sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court.

Pearson, who has a number of previous convictions including assaults and theft, rolled her eyes and shook her head as the decision was announced.

Her latest offences were committed while she was subject to a suspended sentence and her case has been sent to the crown court.

Judge Timothy King said: "The court will decide whether the suspended sentence imposed should be activated in whole or in part."

The spat was captured by the 51-year-old Crimewatch presenter on his helmet camera during the ride from his home in Chiswick, west London, to BBC offices near Oxford Circus.

He was cycling in the middle of Hornton Street in Kensington, west London, which had parked cars on either side, on August 26 last year, but stopped after being beeped at by the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa behind him.

In the video clip, Pearson can be heard screaming expletives at Vine, who tries to explain why he was riding down the centre of the narrow street, before she kicks and pushes the cyclist and his bike.

She denied making a threat, and claimed to have put her middle finger up at the presenter, who she thought was "a bit crazy" for following her after their initial row.

Pearson, of Vauxhall, south-west London, has been convicted of driving an unlicensed vehicle, driving without reasonable consideration for other road users and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.