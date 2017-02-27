Jimmy Kimmel opens Oscars with Donald Trump jibe

The Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel thanked President Donald Trump for making the Oscars appear less racist as he opened the 89th Academy Awards.

The talk show host said he knew the country was divided and he had been encouraged to say something that would unite people.

Opening the show he said the ceremony was being watched around the world by " countries that now hate us" adding: "The country is divided right now, I've been been getting advice that I need to say something to unite us.

"Let me say something. I can't do that. There is only one Braveheart in this room and he's not going to do that either."

He added: "I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It's gone!"

Mahershala Ali won the first Oscar of the night, scooping the best supporting actor prize for Moonlight.

He embraced the film's director Barry Jenkins on his way up to the stage where he said: "M y Grandma would want me to button up.

"Wow, I want to thank my teacher and my professors, they told me is that it's not about you, it's about the characters, you are in service to your character and your stories, I'm so blessed to have had this opportunity."

The actor welcomed his first child Bari Najma on February 22 and thanked his wife Amatus Sami-Karim saying: "M y wife was in her third trimester doing awards seasons, we just had a daughter four days ago. I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process."

The Oscar for make-up and hairstyling was awarded to superhero movie Suicide Squad while the prize for costume design was presented to Colleen Atwood for Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

Collecting her prize, Atwood said: " I'm truly floored, Sting told me I was going to win tonight. Obviously I didn't prepare anything."