Pensioner injured by falling tree during Storm Doris dies in hospital

A pensioner critically injured by a falling tree during Storm Doris has died in hospital.

The man, in his 80s, died at the Royal Stoke University Hospital on Sunday, three days after the car he was travelling in was hit by a tree near Church Stretton in Shropshire.

The victim, who has not yet been named by police, was a front seat passenger in a Ford Focus car being driven by a 75-year-old man.

Officers from West Mercia Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident, which happened at about 9.30am on Thursday on the A49.

At the time of the incident, West Midlands Ambulance Service said a large tree came to rest on the bonnet of the car.

An ambulance service spokesman said the wife of the man who has since died was a rear seat passenger in the vehicle and had not been injured.

The driver of the car suffered neck and chest pain and was assessed at the scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A 29-year-old pedestrian also died after being struck by flying debris during high winds caused by Storm Doris.

University worker Tahnie Martin, from Stafford, died from head injuries after being struck by a large piece of wood while walking past a Starbucks cafe in Wolverhampton city centre.

Ms Martin was fatally injured while walking in Dudley Street at around midday on Thursday.

A girl was also left with life-threatening injuries after part of a ceiling collapsed in a school sports hall in Milton Keynes as winds of up to 94mph hit the UK.

Thames Valley Police said it was possible the collapse at about 3.30pm on Thursday was caused by adverse weather conditions.