Man to be sentenced over murders of Matalan workers in Cardiff

A man will be sentenced for murdering a couple who were stabbed to death outside the shop where they worked.

Andrew Saunders, 20, previously pleaded guilty to killing Matalan employees Zoe Morgan, 21, and Lee Simmons, 33.

The couple were found dead close to the fashion chain's store in Queen Street in Cardiff city centre on September 28.

Mrs Justice Nicola Davies DBE will sentence Saunders at a hearing, expected to last for two days, at Cardiff Crown Court.

It is believed Miss Morgan and Mr Simmons struck up a romance while working together at Matalan and had been dating for four months.

Miss Morgan, who worked as a window dresser, had only recently graduated from the University of South Wales with an honours degree in fashion marketing and retail design.

Following her death, her family said: "She was taken away from us tragically, too soon, and has left a massive hole in our lives that will never be filled.

"Zoe will always be in our hearts forever and always. We are all broken-hearted."

The bodies of Miss Morgan and Mr Simmons were discovered in the street outside the store at around 5.50am on September 28.

Police later said they believed the couple had died after suffering stab wounds.