Man arrested over escape of murderer released by police

Police have released a Liverpool man who was arrested over the escape of a murderer from custody.

The 25-year-old, from Norris Green, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice after armed men freed Shaun Walmsley on Tuesday.

He has been released pending a disposal decision, Merseyside Police said.

Walmsley, 28, from Liverpool, went on the run when two men armed with a knife and a gun confronted prison officers guarding him at Aintree University Hospital during a visit from HMP Walton on Tuesday afternoon.

A 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Norris Green, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assisting an offender and have been released on bail pending further action.

Merseyside Police are said to be working with forces overseas as part of their search for the killer.

Walmsley and the men fled in a gold Volvo with the registration number MW02 XHE, which detectives found in the Fazakerley area of Liverpool.

Police have appealed for the public to look at CCTV images of the armed men and to contact them with information.

Walmsley was serving life with a minimum of 30 years for the murder of Anthony Duffy, 33, in May 2014.

Mr Duffy was lured to an address in Aintree and repeatedly stabbed and left for dead.

Anyone with information should contact police on 999 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.