Three remanded on slavery charges after raid on bunker cannabis farm

Three men have appeared in court charged with drug and slavery offences after police discovered a cannabis farm in an underground nuclear bunker.

Martin Fillery, 45, Plamen Nguyen, 27, and Ross Winter, 30, appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis, conspiracy to hold persons in slavery or servitude and conspiring to abstract electricity without authority.

Fillery, of Aschott, Somerset, and Winter and Nguyen, both of Bristol, spoke only to confirm their names, addresses and dates of birth.

They were remanded in custody and will next appear before Salisbury Crown Court on March 29.

Police discovered a cannabis farm during a midnight raid at RGHQ Chilmark, a 1980s bunker in Wiltshire, this week.

Prosecuting, Michelle Hewitt told the court: "This case relates to a large scale and sophisticated cannabis production set up in a disused nuclear bunker.

"The yield is estimated to be around £1 million."