Three face slavery charges after raid on bunker cannabis farm

Three men have been charged with slavery offences after police discovered a cannabis farm in an underground nuclear bunker.

Martin Fillery, 45, Plamen Nguyen, 27, and Ross Winter, 30, will appear in court on Saturday accused of conspiracy to produce the Class B drug, Wiltshire Police said.

Police made the discovery of the plants, which they believe could have been worth more than £1 million, during a midnight raid this week at RGHQ Chilmark, a 1980s bunker in Wiltshire.

Nguyen and Winter, both of Bristol, and Fillery, of Pedwell, Somerset, were charged with conspiring to hold another person in slavery/servitude and abstracting electricity without authority.

They will appear in custody at Swindon Magistrates' Court.

Wiltshire Police added that three other men, all aged over 18, would be released without charge.