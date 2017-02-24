Man, 23, detained over 'murder' of pensioner last year

A man has been detained by police investigating the alleged murder of a pensioner in Aberdeenshire almost a year ago.

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead at his Fairview Cottages home in Badenscoth, Rothienorman, on Saturday March 12 last year.

Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man has been detained and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Earlier this week, the force reiterated an appeal for information over the death of the self-employed mechanic.