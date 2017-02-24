Brave football mascot Bradley Lowery asked to lead out England at Wembley

A five-year-old football mascot whose battle with a rare cancer has won the hearts of people around the world has been invited to lead out England at Wembley.

Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery, from Blackhall, County Durham, has neuroblastoma and his family revealed this week that scans show he has a new tumour on his back.

He has been undergoing treatment in the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, to prolong his life.

The Football Association has invited Bradley to be a mascot for England's match against Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier on March 26.

He has already been a mascot for his team, as well as for Everton, and was invited to the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year show.

Earlier this season, Everton stunned his family by pledging £200,000 to an appeal towards paying for ground-breaking treatment in the US.

And a shot he struck in the warm-up during Sunderland's game against Chelsea was picked as Match Of The Day's goal of the month.

When striker Jermain Defoe and other players visited Bradley at the Royal Victoria Infirmary to cheer him up, the little boy gave the star and cuddle and fell asleep in his arms.