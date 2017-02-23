OBE honour for Bond actress Naomie Harris

James Bond star Naomie Harris will be appointed an OBE by the Queen today at Buckingham Palace.

Harris, who played Moneypenny in 2012's Skyfall and Spectre in 2015, is being recognised for her services to drama just days before the Academy Awards, when she is up for an Oscar.

The Hollywood star, 40, is nominated in the supporting actress category for her role as a drug addict in Moonlight.

While synonymous with the character of Moneypenny, Harris has shown versatility in roles such as the witch Tia Dalma in two of the Pirates Of The Caribbean films, and grieving mother Madeleine in Collateral Beauty.

She started off in TV shows Simon And The Witch, Runaway Bay and The Tomorrow People before landing the lead role in Channel 4's adaptation of White Teeth.

Bafta shortlisted her for the Rising Star Award in 2007 and she has since featured in high-profile films such as Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom and Our Kind Of Traitor, but finally generated awards buzz for her role in Moonlight as Paula, the drug-addicted mother of a young black gay man growing up in Miami.

Meanwhile, Harris has said she wants to continue appearing in Bond films "for as long as they'll have me".

Speaking at Bafta LA's tea party on the eve of the Golden Globes, Harris told the Press Association: "I'm obsessed with Bond because I love the team behind it. I love (producer) Barbara Broccoli and it really is a family and I would never want to leave that family.

"I'm very proud to be part of it."

The star has previously spoken of her desire to see Daniel Craig return as 007 following speculation he may leave the role.

Also being recognised during the investiture ceremony is Baroness Shirley Williams who is being made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour f or services to political and public life.

Lady Williams of Crosby, 86, first entered the Commons as Labour MP for Hitchin in 1964 and went on to hold several ministerial positions, including Education Secretary.

She was one of the "Gang of Four" MPs who broke away from Labour and founded the Social Democratic Party, and was its first president from 1982 until 1987 before taking a seat in the Lords in 1993.

Lady Williams was Lib Dem leader in the Lords from 2001 to 2004.

Meanwhile, winner of Britain's first Olympic gymnastics gold medal, Max Whitlock, will be appointed an MBE.

The 24-year-old made history when he won gold in Rio on the floor, doubling his tally less than two hours later with victory on the pommel.

He was recognised in the New Year Honours list for services to gymnastics.

Appointed MBEs for services to rowing are Lauren Rowles who won gold in the double sculls at the 2016 Summer Paralympics, and Daniel Brown, James Fox and Oliver James, who won gold as part of the mixed coxed four.