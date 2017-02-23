Driver sought after British couple seriously hurt in France crash
A young British couple are in a serious condition in hospital after they were hit by a car in France.
The accident happened in La Clusaz in Haute-Savoie early on Wednesday evening.
It is thought they were waiting at a bus stop when they were struck by the vehicle.
Police are trying to trace the driver of the car.
The injured couple were taken to hospital in Annecy for treatment.
A police spokesman in Annecy said: "Investigations are under way. The couple were on foot when they were hit by a car.
"We are trying to establish the identity of the driver."
A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are in touch with local authorities after two British nationals were taken to hospital in La Clusaz, France.
"We are ready to provide support."