Climber dies in hospital after fall in Cairngorms

A climber who was rescued from a mountain in the Cairngorms has died of his injuries.

Police Scotland said the man, in his 20s, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He was climbing in the Coire an t-Sneachda area of the Cairngorms on Tuesday when he fell at around noon.

Police were alerted to the incident by members of the public and he was airlifted to hospital by a coastguard helicopter.

The man, who was not from the local area, was climbing alone.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team was also alerted and a rescue team from Glenmore Lodge, which was on the hill at the time, attended to the climber until the helicopter arrived.

The man died in hospital on Tuesday night.

Police Scotland, who have not named the victim, said his next of kin are aware and officers are providing support.