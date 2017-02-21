Harry to join Olympic duo to put marathon runners through their paces

Prince Harry will team up with Steve Cram and Jonathan Edwards as they train runners taking part in the London Marathon for mental health charity Heads Together.

The trio will be taking the coaching session on the Newcastle Gateshead Quayside for competitors from across the North East and Scotland running for the organisation.

The former Olympians will be putting the group through their paces with drills and exercises while the Prince meets some of them to hear why they are running.

Spearheaded by Harry and his brother, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Heads Together aims to make the national conversation on mental well-being a positive one.

Made up of a partnership of eight front-line mental health charities, it is the charity for this year's London Marathon.

Harry will also visit charity Walking With the Wounded, which works with the local council and police on projects to support ex-servicemen, with a focus on providing specialist support for mental health.

The event will conclude at Virgin Money headquarters, one of the official partners of Heads Together and where staff, runners and representatives from the campaign's eight partners will be taking part in a charity day.